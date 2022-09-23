A Dubuque man is accused of committing a string of burglaries at a Dubuque storage facility.

Daniel D. Schemmel, 35, of 1903 1/2 Jackson St., was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday at 1120 Rhomberg Ave. on six counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree theft.

