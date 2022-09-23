A Dubuque man is accused of committing a string of burglaries at a Dubuque storage facility.
Daniel D. Schemmel, 35, of 1903 1/2 Jackson St., was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday at 1120 Rhomberg Ave. on six counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree theft.
Court documents state that police responded to Dubuque Storage, 11114 Iowa 3, on Sept. 12 to investigate the theft of a catalytic converter and fishing poles, as well as damage to a camper, all of which totaled $3,775.
Surveillance footage showed two vehicles pulling up at about 2:55 a.m. and Schemmel walking toward the camper and a storage unit, documents state.
At about 5:10 a.m., documents state, Schemmel is seen cutting the lock on two other storage units. Schemmel and a woman, who is not named in documents, walked into one of them. Schemmel then walks out with fishing poles valued at $600.
At about 8 a.m., Schemmel enters another unit. Later, $100 worth of items were reported missing from it.
Schemmel enters another storage unit at about 9 a.m., documents state. Later, he places an ATV sprayer in his vehicle. The sprayer, along with other missing items from the unit, were valued at $2,020.
The footage shows Schemmel entering one more storage unit before driving away at about 9:40 a.m.
Documents state that Schemmel admitted to committing some of the burglaries and had stolen items in his possession.
Capt. Ryan Kremer, of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.