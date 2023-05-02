The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
Sustainable Dubuque grants
Action: City Council members voted, 6-1, to approve $10,425 in grants from the city’s Sustainable Dubuque Community Grant program. Council member David Resnick cast the no vote over an approved amendment to not include a recommended grant for Tri-State Christian School, due to the facility lying outside the city limits.
Background: The program provides funding for organizations, businesses and residents to carry out projects that progress the city's sustainability principles.
A total of $25,000 was allocated to the program in fiscal year 2023.
What's next: The grant recipients include $2,000 for Centrally Rooted to launch exploration labs; $1,750 for Convivium Urban Farmstead to purchase garden supplies and support; $1,750 for Four Mounds Foundation for land stewardship planning; $1,350 for Nova Elite Youth Basketball for player scholarships; $1,815 for St. Mark Youth Enrichment for its heroes summer camp; and $1,760 for Valentine Park Community Garden to replace and expand its fencing.
Arts and culture grants
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve allocating $19,881 in grants to local arts and cultural organizations.
Background: The grants were awarded as part of the city's Creative Empowerment subgranting program, which is funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds given to the city by the National Endowment of the Arts. A total of $27,000 was allocated to the program.
The program is designed to support individuals producing public-facing tangible arts-based projects.
The 10 grant recipients include Andonia Giannakouros, Aaliyah Herrion, Brianna Thompson, Brion Bowman, Catherine Goodman, Dale Campbell, Erin Kono, Gail Chavenelle, Luke Tyler and Michele Chillook.
What's next: Recipients of the grants are required to submit final reports on their projects by April 30, 2024. With $7,119 still allocated to the program, a second round of grant applications will be accepted from June 1 to July 14 for projects occurring between Oct. 1 and March 31, 2024.
Sanitary sewer management plan
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to authorize the city to negotiate and execute a contract with HDR, Inc. for engineering services for the city's sanitary sewer asset management project.
Background: City staff intend to create a sanitary sewer asset management plan that will better help the city understand its aging sanitary sewer infrastructure, predict how future community growth will impact the system and identify sewer improvements that should be prioritized.
The development of the plan will be split into five studies, each of which will be conducted by the city with the assistance of a consultant.
What's next: A total of $446,400 is budgeted for the project. A contract with HDR, Inc. has not yet been finalized.
City staff have previously stated that work on the first study for the development of the plan is expected to begin on June 1.
