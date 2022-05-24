Hospice of Dubuque's annual Tree of Life Memorial Service and Lighting Ceremony will be held indoors tonight due to forecast weather conditions.

The organization announced that the event, set to start at 7:30 p.m., now will be held in Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., rather than in Washington Square. 

The ceremony honors and remembers loved ones, both living and deceased. 

