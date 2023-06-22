Tens of millions of dollars have been earmarked so far for projects in the tri-state area from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — if the projects meet federal requirements — according to President Joe Biden’s administration.
The funds have been allocated to more than 30 area projects to improve or repair highways, pedestrian paths, bridges, airports and a ferry.
The White House recently released an interactive map showing projects that will be funded with money from the $1.3 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Congress passed in 2021. The map differentiates which projects came from the law’s discretionary funding and which projects use new dollars funneled through existing programs based on formulas.
Most of the projects previously were identified as priorities by regional and local officials, though some officials were unsure if the funds’ spending rules would fit their programs.
Other local officials said they had not yet begun to apply for funding in new programs created by the law but are watching as rules are released.
Application windows for funds through the programs will be open throughout the next year. Funds from the law are meant to be used by the end of 2026.
Targeted projects receive funding
In Dubuque County, $4 million in new funds has been targeted to projects using discretionary money — $2.3 million for the City of Dubuque to design a proposed 14th Street railroad overpass and other street improvements, $1.3 million to Dubuque Regional Airport for terminal improvements and $394,200 to Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study’s Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.
“That’s an instance where Dubuque and Dubuque County applied … to the DOT,” Chandra Ravada, director of transportation and transit services for East Central Intergovernmental Association, said of the DMATS plan.
Projects in Dubuque County are set to receive $18 million from various highway and airport improvement programs, according to the federal data.
Of that, $11.8 million has been allocated to the ongoing replacement of much of Iowa 3 in the county. Ravada said that project was prioritized by the Iowa Department of Transportation to adhere to rules for the National Highway Performance Program, which administered the federal dollars.
Iowa DOT District Transportation Planner Sam Shea did not respond to a request for comment.
Another $1.8 million is slated for five road projects in Dubuque County through the Surface Transportation Block Grant program, which is administered by DMATS.
Millions more are earmarked for projects in eastern Iowa communities outside Dubuque and projects in southwest Wisconsin communities. Of that, more than $16 million would go to reconstruction and other improvement projects on U.S. 61 and U.S. 151 in southwest Wisconsin.
In an email, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Michael Bie said the projects receiving funding through the law were identified either by local governments or by the state DOT’s long-term plan.
Another $5.6 million will go toward ongoing reconstruction and improvements of U.S. 20 through Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Money comes with spending requirements
While the money flowing through existing programs largely has gone to projects prioritized by local governments, the programs also come with their own rules about how money can be used.
Specific programs such as those for ferries distribute money based on a ridership formula. The Cassville Car Ferry, which carries people and vehicles across the Mississippi River between Cassville, Wis., and Clayton County, Iowa, would receive an additional $33,100 for the “construction of ferry boats and ferry terminal facilities,” according to the map.
That was news to Ron Hampton, Cassville fire chief and harbor master. He said the money would come through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s ferry discretionary fund, then released by the Wisconsin DOT. But Hampton said Cassville has struggled with using money in that fund before because rules require it to be spent on new infrastructure, not repairs, which is where the need lies.
“I’d say 90% of the time, we don’t get to utilize it because that fund is for building new infrastructure,” he said. “We’re getting to the point now where we’re going to have to do some engine work. We have a set of propellers that need rebuilt. I don’t know what they’re going to let us use this for.”
Hampton said what would be useful would be improvements to the road in Clayton County leading to the ferry’s Iowa landing site. Because federal ferry money is administered by states, Cassville has been unable to direct money to that need in the past.
More discretionary money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will continue to be distributed to specific projects as new programs and new application periods progress. Dubuque County Engineer Russell Weber said he will be looking for opportunities.
“I’m sure if something comes across that matches any of our needs, we’ll attack it,” he said. “But these are all so new so far.”
Ravada said some initial workforce concerns from the construction sector about keeping up with new funding have not materialized.
“You see the amount of construction happening in Dubuque,” he said. “That’s proof that companies are able to find help, even if at higher cost because companies had to increase pay. With all this money coming in, we are moving fast. ... We want to spend the money and then look for more, to improve our infrastructure as much as we can.”