The Cassville (Wis.) Car Ferry transports a vehicle from Iowa to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

 Dave Kettering

Tens of millions of dollars have been earmarked so far for projects in the tri-state area from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — if the projects meet federal requirements — according to President Joe Biden’s administration.

The funds have been allocated to more than 30 area projects to improve or repair highways, pedestrian paths, bridges, airports and a ferry.