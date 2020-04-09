MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A home in rural Maquoketa was severely damaged by fire Wednesday night, but no injuries were reported.
The blaze at 18682 150th Street, north of Maquoketa and west of Andrew and U.S. 61, was reported at about 10:15 p.m., according to Maquoketa Assistant Fire Chief Carl Muhlhausen.
He said the home's resident was alerted to the fire by his dogs and safely evacuated.
Maquoketa and Andrew firefighters battled the blaze and were on site for about three hours. Muhlhausen said there was extensive smoke damage on all three levels of the structure and an estimated $150,000 worth of damages.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.