CASCADE, Iowa -- Cascade Junior/Senior High School plans to host its 10th annual Cougar Pride Day of community service on Monday, April 21.
Students and faculty will form groups of 12 to 15 to perform tasks at homes and businesses in Cascade, Fillmore, Temple Hill and Bernard. The work could include landscaping, collecting litter and painting sheds and other outdoor structures.
All activities will be completed outside due to COVID-19.
Contact Alisha Smith at 563-852-3201, ext. 1029, or alisha.smith@wdbqschools.org by Friday, April 9, to request that work be done.
Priority is given to people with disabilities, older adults and nonprofit organizations.