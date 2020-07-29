FENNIMORE, Wis. — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Sunday night in Grant County.
Rob Janssen, 49, of Lancaster, had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Wood Road near Fennimore. The release states that Janssen was westbound when he crested a hill going into a curve and lost control of his motorcycle.
Janssen received a ride from the scene and did not report the crash until Monday, the release states.
Janssen was cited with failure to report a crash, hit-and-run, non-registration of a vehicle and driving too fast for conditions.