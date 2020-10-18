An online caregiving course is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 28.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is a six-week course from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offering tips on stress reduction, improved communication, resource access and other topics for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions, according to a press release.
The latest series will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Dec. 9. There is no session on Nov. 25.
The courses will be held on Zoom and costs $35 per person or $40 per couple.
Register online at https://bit.ly/3dKgGXW.