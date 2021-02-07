FARLEY, Iowa — Officials at Western Dubuque Community School District are collaborating with other Iowa schools in an effort to learn how it can better support students, teachers and translators in its English Language Learners program.
“This is the first time in my five years we have dug in and started deeply analyzing our data and are trying to find other ways that other school districts across the state have been successful with ELL students,” said Dan Wendler, Western Dubuque ELL coordinator and principal of Cascade Elementary School. “This year we have really put an emphasis on digging into that and trying to find ways to improve our program.”
The English Language Learners program works with foreign language speakers who are trying to learn English. Almost all of the students in Western Dubuque’s ELL program are native Spanish speakers, while others speak Marshallese. There are about 80 students in the program.
Wendler said when he started at the school district, he did not have a lot of experience working with ELL programs. As he and the superintendent grew more familiar with how it works, they began digging into students’ test scores and looking at how the overall program could be improved.
The district is examining how it can boost writing scores and better support “newcomers,” or students who are just beginning to learn the English language.
Western Dubuque officials have been in conversation with colleagues at Clear Creek-Amana and Mason City community school districts.
“The two school districts have performed well (on exams),” Wendler said. “One thing that was validating is both of the schools have the same curricular materials as we do. We want to reach them and also do some additional training to try to find ways for us to be more successful.”
Barb Hunt, director of special services at Clear Creek-Amana, said her school district offers a high school English class for only ELL students as well as a class solely for newcomers still trying to grasp English. During her conversations with Western Dubuque, these are two practices she has suggested it try as it looks to change up the program.
“These classes have had a positive impact on our secondary ELLs and their language acquisition,” she said.
Katie Barnes, an ELL program instructor at Cascade Junior and Senior High School, started co-teaching a freshman English class with an English teacher this year. Now rather than helping ELL students with papers outside of the classroom, she is able to be by their side during instruction as well.
“It’s been so good,” she said. “Instead of them coming and saying they have to write an English paper, I am in there.”
Barnes said she has learned that some school districts have all newcomer students at one school, an option that WD might look to pursue.
“Our district is so spread out,” she said. “We have teachers traveling to several schools a day. We are always looking (at) how to help our kids better, especially if they are a newcomer from a different country.”
Former WD student Rogelio Nunez said he was in the ELL program off and on for about six years because he moved to Mexico several times to be with family.
When he first moved to the United States, he didn’t speak any English, he said.
“(The class) helped my English a lot and comprehension,” he said. “It helps me in life because I can speak it, and I can talk to my co-workers and (have) conversations. I enjoyed everything we did (with) learning new things every day. Mrs. Barnes always kept me on track.”
Wendler said he and other school staff will do some “self-reflection” and devise a plan for their short- and long-term goals to improve the program.
“We want actionable steps that we can do immediately,” he said. “Our goal is to make adjustments and changes to our program over the next two years.”