An all-day outdoor event featuring live music and a car and motorcycle show will be held this summer at a local ski resort.
Music on the Mountain will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Sundown Mountain Resort, according to a press release.
The release states that the event also will include a skate and bike jam presented by Olliewood Action Sports, food trucks, activities for kids, a scavenger hunt and chairlift rides.
Scheduled musical acts include Catfish Murphy, The Struggle, The Broken Rubber Band and Laura and Robbie & The Barflys.
Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for ages 6 to 11 and free for ages 5 and younger. Purchase tickets prior to June 12 to receive 10% off.
Visit bit.ly/MusicOnMntSummer for tickets.
Car and motorcycle owners interested in participating in the show should email marketing@sundownmtn.com.