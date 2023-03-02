Dubuque Senior High School students on Wednesday participate in a statewide staged walkout to protest various bills making their way through the Iowa Legislature that the students say discriminate against LGBTQ+ students.
Students at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque participate in a walkout in protest of state legislation that would impact LGBTQ+ students in Iowa.
Dozens of Dubuque students joined their peers across Iowa in staging a walkout to protest state legislation they say would discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals.
A group of 14 Dubuque Senior High School students peacefully assembled in a common area in front of the school’s main office during a morning support time period, according to an organizer who is a junior at Senior.
A group of Wahlert Catholic High School students organized a similar walkout and sent a message to local legislators in support of LGTBQ+ individuals. A photo of the walkout at Wahlert shows at least 50 students participating.
High school and college students statewide held walkouts throughout the day Wednesday to protest bills that would impact LGBTQ+ students in Iowa.
The Senate Education Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would ban gender identity and sexual development from health education for elementary school students and require schools to receive parental approval before referring to transgender students by their identified gender, among other measures. A subcommittee of the House Education Committee also has advanced a companion bill.
The bills are backed by Republicans in the Legislature, who say the bills aim to protect parental choice and privacy in schools.
The statewide protests were organized by IowaWTF, a coalition of young people that fights “discriminatory legislation,” according to the group’s social media accounts, and Iowa Queer Student Alliance.
“There have been children, psychiatrists, doctors, parents, teachers who have been talking directly to (lawmakers) about how these bills are harming students and will cause things like bullying, depression, anxiety,” IowaWTF and IowaQSA member Jemma Bullock told the Des Moines Register.
“They just will not listen,” the high school senior added.
The Senior student expressed particular concerns about legislation that would prohibit school districts from providing accommodations intended to affirm a student’s change in gender identity, such as using their preferred name and pronouns, without parental consent.
At Senior, most of the students involved in the walkout notified their teachers beforehand that they would be participating, the student said.
During the approximately 40-minute period, Senior students held signs and LGBTQ+ pride flags. Afterward, as other students were walking to their next classes, the group stood against a nearby wall and chanted, “Queer rights are human rights.”
