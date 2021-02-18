A Dubuque man who possessed a firearm while using drugs has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.
Tobias C. Sarazin, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the charge in June. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
At a plea hearing, Sarazin admitted that he possessed a pistol while being a user of marijuana and methamphetamine, according to a press release.
Sarazin was identified as a suspect along with Daniel D. Heim, 33, after authorities responded to a report of gunfire on Military Road on Dec. 18, 2019, according to court documents.
Investigators identified Sarazin as the shooter, according to police.
Sarazin was arrested on state charges that included reckless use of firearms without injury, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and carrying a concealed weapon. Those charges were dismissed after Sarazin was charged in federal court in February with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in relation to the incident.
In relation to the incident, Heim was sentenced in January to four years in federal prison for being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition.