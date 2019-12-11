MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The cost of a proposed Jackson County jail project has risen by about $350,000 since county officials last tried to secure funding for the project.
John Hansen, of Midwest Construction Consultants, asked Jackson County supervisors last week to set a vote on a $6.85 million bond measure to pay for the construction of a new county jail in Maquoketa.
The project cost has risen by about $350,000 than when the project last was presented to voters in August. Though a majority of voters — 57.5% — supported the bond issuance at the time, that mark fell short of the required 60% threshold.
Hansen said the cost of materials has increased. Additionally, a $300,000 donation for the project, which would have been used to purchase property for the jail site, was nullified when the bond measure failed in August.
“We are projecting forward to estimate current market conditions when we go out to bid,” Hansen said. “The price of materials has continued to rise.”
Hansen said adding $400,000 to the bond amount will increase the projected tax increase to about $23.44 per $100,000 of estimated home value.
County officials have been attempting to address citizen concerns to make the project more palatable.
Supervisors recently submitted a $75,000 offer to purchase a 2.75-acre parcel of property at the corner of Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive. A previously proposed site near the Walmart in Maquoketa drew criticism from many residents.
Supervisor Mike Steines said the increased cost is unfortunate, but he feels it is necessary to guarantee that the needs of the county are being met.
“I don’t know that we want to build something that is not sufficient for us,” Steines said. “We need to build something that meets the needs of the county for the next 40 years.”
Steines said some discussion is being held on the design of the building, but he does not believe the recommended referendum amount will be decreased.
“I don’t think anything is going to change,” Steines said. “The price has gone up. It is what it is.”
He said supervisors likely will set a vote in March.
They likely will officially set a date and finalize the bond amount within the next two weeks, according to Hansen.