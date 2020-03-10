News in your town

Pancake breakfast to benefit Dubuque-area soldiers scheduled for deployment

Fundraising event set for Guttenberg family facing serious medical issues

Casino Night to raise funds for Darlington Canoe Festival

Centralia Peosta Fire/EMS food drive set for next 2 Saturdays

'I could not escape:' After victim's statement, Dubuque man sentenced to 5 years in prison for pimping

Splash pad, new courts, shelters highlight concepts for revamped Dubuque park

Teen injured when struck by vehicle outside Dubuque school

TV comedian, impressionist coming to Dubuque this summer

UnityPoint marks beginning of pediatric therapy expansion project in Dubuque

New Vienna historical society seeks photos, memorabilia of school

Free workshop on dieting to be held in Jo Daviess County

Manchester council approves decrease for portion of tax levy

UW-P among 5 UW campuses phasing out coal as heating source this year

Stockton voters to weigh in on retail sale of cannabis

Rising country artist known for 'Drunk Me' coming to Dubuque

Dyersville council OKs $64,000 agreement in bid for $10 million grant

Judge: Dubuque teen accused of sexual abuse to be tried as adult

Organizers of new bike ride announce details of Dubuque-to-Monticello route

As Iowa confirms 5 more cases of new virus, Dubuque-area leaders discuss preparations, potential impacts

What's happening

Correction

Local experts stress preparedness 1 day after COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa

Community Wellness Expo set for March 21 in Dubuque

Jackson County GOP convention to be held in Maquoketa

Couple arrested in Grant County with 8 pounds of marijuana, edibles take plea deals

Woman taken to hospital after vehicle strikes tree near Dubuque

Dubuque advertising group announces annual awards

Reynolds appoints 10 local residents to Iowa's boards, commissions

Local law enforcement reports

New depression treatment offering hope, producing results for long-suffering patients

Stockton voters to be presented with retail cannabis question during primary

Dubuque County Veterans Affairs Department considers move

Clayton County settles wrongful death claim for $350,000

East Dubuque voters to return to polls to decide fate of school building project

SW Wisconsin lawmakers hope to send message with call for constitutional amendments

Documents: 7 charged for meth distribution in Jo Daviess County

Biz Buzz: Longtime chiropractic office lands new owner; 2nd ax-throwing range opens; 4 truck drivers honored for safety

Person who makes a difference: Organizing blood drive latest effort for local student