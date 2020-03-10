GUTTENBERG, Iowa – A fundraising benefit event will be held this weekend for a family dealing with serious medical issues.
The event for the Mike and Bert Behrend family will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Lakeside Ballroom, 1202 N. Fourth St.
Bert Behrend has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Mike Behrend with squamous cell carcinoma in his lymph nodes.
The event features silent and live auctions and a free-will donation meal.
Donations may be made at any Community Savings Bank location under "Mike & Bert Behrend Fundraising Account."