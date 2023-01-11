MAQUOKETA, Iowa — One of two flags has been removed from a Maquoketa High School classroom after they sparked controversy in the fall.

The flag supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in the classroom of teacher Mykah Kennedy was determined by district administrators to constitute political expression and has been removed, while a flag supporting LGBTQ+ Pride can remain.

