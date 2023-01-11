MAQUOKETA, Iowa — One of two flags has been removed from a Maquoketa High School classroom after they sparked controversy in the fall.
The flag supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in the classroom of teacher Mykah Kennedy was determined by district administrators to constitute political expression and has been removed, while a flag supporting LGBTQ+ Pride can remain.
The flags had hung in Kennedy’s classroom since she began teaching in the district three years ago.
Controversy over the flags began in September, when a concerned parent contacted district officials. That same month, school board members approved the first reading of a state-required employee expression policy.
After hearing from students, parents, teachers and community members in favor of and against the flags, school board members in November approved a final reading of the policy, referencing several existing board policies addressing employee political activity and the teaching of controversial subjects.
At that time, Superintendent Tara Notz said the flags could remain in the classroom while district administrators discussed whether they constituted political activity.
Recently, Notz released a letter stating that after seeking guidance from legal counsel, Iowa Association of School Boards and Iowa Department of Education, administrators developed five guiding questions to support implementation of the employee expression policy.
The criteria ask whether a display represents an organization or individual; whether the display urges political action; whether it supports a specific position, candidate or party; whether it is associated with a political party or movement; and whether it has a curricular purpose.
“It was determined that although Black Lives Matter symbols did not initially begin as representing a political organization, it has developed into one and is involved in lobbying efforts,” the letter states. “In contrast, the LGBTQ+ flag is a generic flag representative of a variety of different individuals who identify with different sexual orientations.”
School Board President Mike Hayward said board members were not part of the final process to develop the criteria and determine the flags’ fate.
“There could be, and probably will be, multiple needs to evaluate circumstances like these in the future, and we certainly did not want to tie the hands of administrators to having to take everything back to the board for approval,” he said. “I think the questions (administrators) utilized … certainly provided the guidance they needed in this particular situation to make an intelligent decision.”
Notz said the guiding questions are meant to help administrators and staff assess similar situations moving forward.
“We’ve encouraged our staff to look at their rooms through this lens, as well as our principals and anyone who’s in the classroom, and if they do believe something needs to be discussed further, to bring it to the administrative team,” she said. “We also want to work through what could be a replacement (display).”
She also noted that at the Jan. 23 school board meeting, members will consider the approval of a Climate/Culture Committee to include students, parents, community members and staff that focus on growth in diversity, equity and inclusion across the district.
