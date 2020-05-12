MAQUOKETA, Iowa — It was a pleasant spring Sunday afternoon in Maquoketa when Chrissy Hosch heard the screams from outside.
Hosch had spent the day enjoying the weather, and now, she was home while her daughters went to play at a neighbor’s house.
The distant scream stuck a knife in the serene atmosphere, and as Hosch walked out the front door of her home to investigate, she saw a neighbor running toward her, trying to grab her attention.
“What’s going on?” she asked.
“Maizie is dying,” the neighbor yelled, referring to Chrissy Hosch’s daughter.
On that spring afternoon on May 26, 2019, Maizie, 6, was playing with her friend when she slid down a slide just as a lawnmower passed by, and Maizie’s left leg got caught in the blades.
Chrissy ran to the neighbor’s house in a panic and saw her daughter on the ground, her left foot mangled and many toes nearly sliced off. Lying there, the first thing Maizie asked her mother was whether she would ever be able to dance again.
Maizie had been in dance lessons since she was 2 years old. She was passionate about musical theater, and in 2019, she was just moving on to be in the local company dance team.
Maizie was airlifted to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. After doctors informed Chrissy that they would need to amputate Maizie’s leg 4 inches below the knee, everything about her daughter’s future seemed uncertain.
“I was really scared for her,” Chrissy said. “I didn’t know what her life would be like. Are her friends going to treat her the same?”
As the one-year anniversary approaches of the day when Maizie’s life changed, she is far from being a child scarred by a terrible accident. In fact, she is often proud of her prosthetic, eager to show it off to strangers.
“She is always showing it to people,” Chrissy said. “She has sort of made a game out of it.”
The initial weeks after the accident were hard for Chrissy as she saw her daughter fitted with a prosthetic leg and undergoing physical therapy.
Something as simple as seeing Maizie trip would cause her to cry. Everything seemed uncertain in a time when the future should seem so bright for a young girl.
“I don’t know how a girl her age is supposed to handle something like that,” Chrissy said. “I don’t know how I would handle something like that.”
But not only did Maizie recognize and accept what had happened to her, but she embraced it, Chrissy said.
Maizie’s prosthetic leg became a part of her identity as she eagerly showed it off to friends and strangers. It made her passionate about helping amputees and drove her future life aspirations.
Shortly after the accident, the question wasn’t if Maizie would dance again — it was when.
“She would always tell me to stop crying,” Chrissy said. “She just didn’t let it defeat her.”
Three weeks after the accident, Maizie was back in the studio, learning to dance again. Moving with the prosthetic was different and took some adjustment, but she was determined to keep trying.
“I like dancing,” Maizie said. “I can show true feelings.”
As word of Maizie’s efforts spread, she began to receive letters from people commending her for her efforts and calling her an inspiration.
As the months passed, Maizie became stronger and stronger and her prosthetic limb became more and more of an extension of her. There are still the occasional struggles, Chrissy said. Countless leggings have been torn, and she still trips up every now and then.
But the future looks bright.
On Monday, the seven-year-old and her mother were scheduled to fly to Florida to receive a new prosthetic leg from 50 Legs, a charity that donates prosthetics to amputees. Along with her new leg, Maizie also was to receive a prosthetic blade, which she will use for the 5-kilometer race she intends to run in later this year.
“I want to run in a 5K and raise money for limb loss,” she said.
When she is an adult, Maizie wants to be an inspirational speaker and travel the country to share her story of overcoming tragedy.
When asked what her message would be, Maizie gave a simple answer: “Never give up.”