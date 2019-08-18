In the early hours of Saturday morning, more than 50 boats took to the waters of the Mississippi River as part of the Mississippi Walleye Club’s annual Kids Day fishing event and expo.
The anglers, who numbered over 100, were aged 9 to 12, all with varying degrees of fishing experience. Volunteer drivers and on-board helpers, many of whom are avid fishermen and -women, navigated the boats along the shores and open water to their favorite fishing locations.
Stella Houselog, 9, of Asbury, Iowa, was fishing on the river for the first time. She’s no novice, however. She explained that she’s been fishing since she was 2 years old on lakes near her grandparents’ cabin in Minnesota.
For Stella, fishing is a passion — though riding in the boat was equally enjoyable.
“It was pretty fun,” she said. “When we went to the different places, the boat bounced a lot and we had to hold on.”
The event has been held for more than 40 years. Each child sought to bring in the heaviest catches, which were weighed in a parking lot at Chaplain Schmitt Island.
One of Stella’s catches was a hefty freshwater drum, also known as a sheepshead.
“I’d never caught one of those before,” she said. “It was hard (to reel in). It was pretty heavy.”
Dave Adams, an event organizer and one of the boat drivers, said the experience is “a big deal” for many kids.
“A lot of these kids have never done anything like this before,” he said. “It’s a warm and fuzzy feeling taking the kids out. They get such a kick out of it. They’ll high-five and squeal while hauling in these fish.”
Adams’ granddaughter Avery Adams and her friend, Leighton FitzPatrick, both 9-year-olds from Dubuque, were on his boat.
Avery said the pair caught 18 fish. And at one point, both she and Leighton were battling fish at the same.
“I loved it,” Avery said. “I thought it was really cool ‘cause I didn’t know they had that big of fish in the Mississippi.”
Leighton added, “I’m doing it next year, definitely.”
Event organizer Cindy Berns said for kids to participate, they must write an essay about why they want to go fishing. That request consistently garners some humorous responses.
The mission is to help instill a love for the sport and the outdoors in youth, she said.
“This educates them about fishing and water boat safety,” she said. “(The event) shows them it’s not all about the electronics. It gives them an opportunity to get out there and have fun.”
Each participant also is given a free fishing pole, courtesy of Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto.
Bradley Dolphin, 11, of Cascade, Iowa, has participated in the event for the past two years, and was eager to get out on the water again.
“It’s just fun reeling them in,” he said, adding that he used a nightcrawler to bring in a three-pound freshwater drum.
Bradley’s parents, Jodi and J.D. Dolphin, were two of the many adults and family members who gathered for the fish weigh-in.
Bradley regularly goes fishing with his friends on the North Fork Maquoketa River, Jodi said.
“He’s been going down to the river with kids his age,” she said. “I think it’s good for him to go down and hang out with friends and be social out there.”
J.D. also praised the event.
“It’s really cool that they do this,” he said. “I think it’s great. A lot of people think it’s just a river. They don’t realize that some of these people grow up down here doing this stuff.”