A traveling circus will make a stop this spring in Dubuque.
The El Kahir Shrine Circus will appear April 12 at Five Flags Center, 405 Main St., according to a press release.
Produced by Carden International Circus, the performance will include circus staples such as aerial acrobats and elephants.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger and are available at the Five Flags box office and online at FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.
