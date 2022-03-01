A traveling circus will make a stop this spring in Dubuque.

The El Kahir Shrine Circus will appear April 12 at Five Flags Center, 405 Main St., according to a press release.

Produced by Carden International Circus, the performance will include circus staples such as aerial acrobats and elephants.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger and are available at the Five Flags box office and online at FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.

