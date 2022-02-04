A property owner is voicing concerns that a program to incentivize downtown housing development in Dubuque might be leaving out smaller property owners.
Tim Hitzler, who owns multiple properties on Central Avenue, contends that the city’s recently developed pilot program to encourage development along the Central Avenue corridor is set up in such a way that it excludes owners of smaller properties.
“Right now, the program is unattainable for a lot of property owners along Central Avenue,” he said. “It’s a program that right now only bigger developers can benefit from.”
City Council members in November approved the Housing Investment Pilot program, which offers 10-year, $10,000-per-unit forgivable loans for housing development projects for properties on Central Avenue from 11th to 22nd streets.
To be eligible, owners must make an investment of at least $500,000 and improve or create a minimum of four affordable-housing units. Improvements also must increase the assessed value of the property by at least 15%.
Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the program is designed to kick-start housing development along Central by providing financial incentives for potential developers. A total of $200,000 in capital improvement project funds has been made available for the loans.
Improving the Central corridor has been a priority for City Council members for several years. In 2019, they created the Central Avenue Corridor Streetscape Master Plan to outline potential roadway and façade improvements to the area.
“We’re trying to gain some momentum with housing development,” Connors said. “Housing right now is the biggest need for the city.”
So far, the pilot program has attracted one applicant, whom Connors said the city is in the midst of reviewing. She said she could not provide additional information on the applicant prior to approval from the City Council.
Hitzler, who said he owns eight rental properties in Dubuque, contends that the pilot program’s requirements prevent many Central Avenue building owners from using it, either because their buildings contain fewer than four apartment units or because the minimum requirement of spending $500,000 on renovations is too high.
“I just redid a triplex from top to bottom for one of my properties, and I spent $90,000 for all the units,” Hitzler said. “When you are putting a minimum spending amount like that, you are only allowing for bigger projects.”
Hitzler said he believes about three-quarters of the buildings that offer residential housing on Central Avenue from 11th to 22nd streets contain fewer than four units.
Connors said the program doesn’t necessarily exclude these properties. While the program requires that a minimum of four units be improved, she said those units don’t need to be within the same building.
“If a property owner has more than three units over multiple buildings on Central, they can still apply for that program,” she said.
She also said the city already provides housing development incentives for smaller developments, such as the Downtown Housing Incentive Program, though this program requires property owners to develop new rental housing and is not exclusive to Central Avenue properties.
“It’s not that the little guy is being left out,” Connors said. “We have other programs for smaller property owners.”
She said the pilot program is an initial attempt at promoting housing development along Central and that the program could change in the future.
Connors said city staff will meet with Hitzler to discuss the program next week.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he supports the program to create more housing along Central, but he also believes that smaller housing developments should be supported by the city.
“I think we should always be looking for ways to help improve and expand housing opportunities as much as we can,” he said. “We should always have our eyes open for smaller property owners as well.”