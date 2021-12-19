For the past few weeks, it’s been hard to walk into the Locust Street Hy-Vee in Dubuque without noticing Louis Medley.
Medley, of Dubuque, began working as a Salvation Army bell ringer in November. He has been a fixture outside the downtown grocery store ever since.
“I absolutely love doing it,” said Medley, who said his landlord informed him of the opportunity. “Back where I’m from, you didn’t have an environment like this. I am definitely enjoying it.”
Medley grew up in Chicago and moved to Dubuque about nine years ago. Today he lives near the corner of First and Main streets.
The proximity is important for Medley, who makes the one-mile trip to Hy-Vee using his wheelchair. Medley suffers from cerebral palsy and spends the duration of his eight-hour, bell-ringing shifts seated within his chair.
Throughout that time, he makes his presence known.
Medley hooks his phone up to a speaker, which amplifies his rotating selection of Christmas songs. He believes the playlist lends a festive air to the shopping experience for those passing by.
“People love the music,” Medley said with a laugh. “I think that’s part of what gets them talking to me — the music.”
Although he never stops ringing the bell, that sound is routinely made against the background of an animated conversation, usually with someone Medley just met.
Another common icebreaker: His sports-themed attire.
Medley is a dieheard Chicago sports fan, with a particularly strong love for the Bears and the Bulls.
He spends the majority of his shifts outfitted in Chicago Bears gear. On Friday, that included a Bears stocking cap and a pair of Bears gloves.
“People really love talking about that,” he said. “I have learned there are a lot of Green Bay Packers fans here in town. They always want to talk to me about the Bears.”
Medley’s enthusiastic presence has captured the attention of those within the Dubuque Salvation Army.
Communications Director Cindy Kohlmann emphasized that the organization appreciates all of the bell ringers who support the nonprofit’s fundraiser.
“We couldn’t do this without them,” she said.
Since this year’s bell-ringing program started in mid-November, Medley has garnered a great deal of attention.
Kohlmann said that is even more meaningful, given the challenges Medley has encountered in his lifetime.
“He has every right to feel like life has not given him the breaks,” she said. “But he is still so joyful about the whole experience. He says ‘I am here. I am joyful. And I am excited to give back.’”
Bell ringing isn’t always done in the ideal weather conditions, either. Kohlmann admits that individuals like Medley often tough it out to make sure the Salvation Army is well represented.
“It’s not all nice days,” she noted. “It takes someone with grit, determination and passion.”