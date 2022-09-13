Standing at a table in University of Dubuque’s Barbara and Jack Smeltzer Dining Hall on Monday, Luca Friederich used a large knife to slice a tomato into small pieces.
Andrew Mettert, the university’s executive chef and director of dining services, leaned over to offer the freshman some advice.
“It’s easier if you flip that over, instead of cutting through the skin, and work from the flesh side of it,” he said.
Friederich was among the UD students who made pico de gallo using fresh produce from a new university-run garden during a “Sustainable Salsa Celebration” held Monday. The dining center, as well as the CyberCafé in the university’s Heritage Center, also offered menu items featuring tomatoes, peppers and onions grown in the garden at Wolter Woods and Prairies, a plot of land north of Balltown that UD purchased in late 2020.
Danielle Postma, a UD seminary student and graduate assistant for the garden project, said the garden was sponsored by UD’s undergraduate student government and seminary student council.
Construction of the garden began in April. Staff and students tended to the plants over the summer, beginning to harvest in August, just before students returned to campus.
Dining services staff are now cooking with the fresh produce, which so far has included 730 pounds of ripe tomatoes and nearly 58 pounds of green tomatoes, along with 229 pounds of yellow onions and 64 pounds of peppers.
“Oftentimes, there’s a perception that the growing season and the academic season don’t line up, but we’re showing that we can still grow food on campus for campus use, and that’s important,” said Joshua Chamberland, UD’s stewardship and sustainability coordinator.
In the dining center next to Friederich, senior Marcos Gonzalez chopped onions with an expert hand. He enjoys cooking and said he appreciated the opportunity to work with local ingredients.
“I hardly get the chance to go to Whole Foods or a farmers market, so that they have this here is great,” he said. “When it comes to food that’s fresh from the garden here, you know there wasn’t any tampering with that produce.”
Eric Nie, environmental specialist at Wolter Woods and Prairies, said using locally grown produce is both financially and nutritionally beneficial.
“The more local you can grow it, the less you have in shipping costs, and the more nutrient dense those products remain,” he said.
Postma said officials expect to continue harvesting tomatoes and peppers into October, depending on weather. Then, they will plant cover crops for the winter months, along with garlic, which will be planted around November and should be ready to harvest next summer.
Officials also hope to expand the garden and continue to offer opportunities for UD students to work there.
“Everybody eats,” Postma said. “It’s unifying to be able to show them something that impacts them all directly, and skills they will use in life, whether that’s cooking or caring for a garden.”
