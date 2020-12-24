Clarke University President Thom Chesney felt “cautiously successful” as his Dubuque school wrapped up a fall semester marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Efforts such as offering a mix of hybrid and online learning and changing residence hall rooms to single-occupancy units seemed to help control the spread of COVID-19 on campus. Still, he knows the need to combat the pandemic hasn’t gone away.
“We have a good feeling overall but know we’re still moving through that and continue to adapt as we go,” he said.
As they finished their fall semesters, local college leaders said the academic year so far has gone as well as it could given the conditions the pandemic created.
While the fall certainly came with challenges for local colleges, officials said their mitigation strategies seemed to be effective and that they plan to stay the course next semester.
“Certainly, we had to do things differently, and there were a lot of anxieties in the summer before the semester began with people knowing they would have to do a thing very, very differently, but it all worked out very well,” said Donna Heald, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean at Loras College in Dubuque.
Containing cases
University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials reported more than 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff over the course of the semester. There were 6,237 students on campus this fall, plus faculty and staff.
“Especially in the last few months, we’ve been very pleased with the low rates,” said university spokesman Paul Erickson. “We’ve been coming in at a 1 or 2 or 3% positivity rate every day, which is much lower than the general population in the state of Wisconsin.”
At Clarke, officials reported 157 total cases for the semester as of Monday. In that time frame, 1,220 individuals were tested.
Chesney said the number of active cases at a given time throughout the semester remained below 15. A residence hall wing set aside for students with COVID-19 to isolate never reached capacity.
“We were able to always sustain what we were doing on campus in that regard,” Chesney said.
Mark Ward, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty at University of Dubuque, said the challenge that surprised him was the number of students who had to quarantine because they were exposed to the virus.
“The real challenge was not the students who tested positive, but who were exposed to someone who tested positive, and much of that was out of their control,” Ward said.
Academic adjustments
Students at Loras had the option to take their classes either fully online or in person with a mix of remote and in-person learning. Heald said the use of both learning models was helped by the fact that remote options were offered synchronously, so students joined at the same time as their peers.
Loras moved students to fully online learning briefly this fall as case counts rose on campus. Art Sunleaf, vice president for student development and dean of students, said the transition went smoothly and was a wakeup call for students to be mindful of mitigation measures.
“In many ways, I think it helped us because it truly drove the message home that we’d been driving home anyway — that this is serious,” Sunleaf said.
At Northeast Iowa Community College, leaders implemented technology so students could access their coursework even if they weren’t physically in class — a practice they plan to keep up even after the pandemic is over.
“This enabled students who weren’t able to be in the classroom related to COVID — children sick, whatever was happening in their world — to still stay engaged,” said Kathy Nacos-Burds, vice president of learning and student success. “The mantra was to reach the students where they could be.”
She said steps such as using plastic dividers, requiring masks and creating new lab rules aimed at promoting distancing helped classes meet in person.
Spring plans
Local college officials generally said they plan to stay the course with their COVID-19 mitigation practices in the spring.
Ward said next semester at UD essentially will be identical to the fall, with classes offered so students can attend either in person or remotely.
The university’s protocols have helped keep students, faculty and staff safe, he said. His biggest concern, though, is ensuring the community maintains its stamina to keep up those practices in the spring.
“I feel confident that we’re going to be able to have a good semester based on the experience this fall,” Ward said. “I think I worry, like everyone, that we’re all so tired of this, and while we see an end in sight, I think it’s going go to be hard for us to keep up our vigilance until the vaccine is available.”
At Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, officials hope to bring more students back to campus over the course of the spring semester.
Chief Academic Officer Katie Garrity said she would like to reach a point where 60% to 70% of courses or programs are consistently meeting on campus. Those steps will be taken thoughtfully and realistically, but Garrity said she is hopeful for 2021.
“We’re a community that was a little bit disrupted, so being able to come back together and to be present, I’m very hopeful for it, and I’m excited about it,” she said.