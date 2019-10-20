A “Trunk or Treat” event for children will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
The event costs $1, according to a social media post.
The post states that event is similar to regular trick or treating, but instead of going from house to house, participants will go from car to car for treats.
Volunteer “Trunkers” are needed. Volunteers should bring enough candy or other treats in their cars for about 1,000 children and are encouraged to decorate their cars.
Call 563-588-1406 or email svalentine@dbqfair.com to bring a car and candy to the event.