Authorities said a man fell about 15 feet Friday at Dubuque Senior High School.
The name of the man has not been released.
Emergency personnel responded to Senior at about 5:30 p.m. when the fall was reported, according to Dubuque Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Esser.
Responders found the man under the bleachers at Dalzell Field. He was conscious but did not communicate any information about why he was at the school or how he fell, Esser said.
The man was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Esser said he did not know the extent of the man’s injuries or his condition.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque Community Schools spokesman Mike Cyze said the man who fell was not a student or staff member, nor was he performing any work at Senior.
Cyze referred the TH to emergency responders for additional information about the situation.