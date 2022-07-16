Double-check that expiration date before cleaning out your fridge next time.
That advice and more are among the recommendations of area experts attempting to address the issue of food waste in the tri-state area.
Over the past decade, data from Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin have indicated an increase in food waste at landfills, which environmental and waste experts said negatively affects consumers, landfills and the environment.
While local data can be harder to track, waste and environmental experts noted the importance of finding ways to reduce food waste.
What is food waste?
Food waste occurs when food is thrown away before it can be eaten, and it has been the largest source of residential waste for years.
“It could be plate scrapings or leftovers that were put in the fridge but weren’t eaten in time,” said Green Dubuque President Paul Schultz. “It could be trimmings from food prep. … It’s pretty broad.”
Food waste is estimated at 30% to 40% of the U.S. food supply, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Because it typically comes intermingled with other types of trash, however, it can be difficult to track exactly how much food waste ends up in area landfills.
Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency Administrator Ken Miller said the Dubuque landfill doesn’t have exact data on the amount of food waste it takes in for this reason. In addition to the Dubuque area, the landfill also takes trash from parts of Grant County, Wis., and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
“It’s a unique material in the sense of waste management,” Miller said of the difficulties of tracking and managing food waste.
He did note that the landfill is allowed to take in a maximum of 2 tons of food waste per week based on its permit with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
James Jennings, from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, said this lack of data is common for Midwest landfills because of how waste is handled and delivered.
Jennings said that because of this, it can be difficult to identify year-to-year trends.
However, long-term data points toward an overall increase in food waste levels.
What’s the problem?
Jennings said food waste presents a few issues. For one, it is costly for the consumers spending money on food they don’t actually eat. Food waste also takes up a large amount of landfill space.
It also is detrimental to the environment.
When food ends up in landfills, it produces methane — a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change — as it decomposes. This is because of the organic nature of food and its speedy decomposition process.
“In a landfill, it creates methane gas that basically burps out of the landfill into the atmosphere,” Schultz said. “(It can be) a significant form of environmental disruption.”
Last year, a gas control and collection system and gas processing facility opened at the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency landfill to capture methane produced there and convert it into natural gas.
In total, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates food waste contributes enough greenhouse gases to equal 42 coal-fired power plants. As such, reducing food waste has become a potential means of helping countries reach their climate goals.
Schultz said people should take a new approach to food waste, considering the food people throw away as a “stranded asset” instead of just more trash in the bin.
“There’s no such thing as ‘waste.’ Waste (should be considered) a verb, not a noun. It’s something people do,” he said. “If we dedicate it to a beneficial use, it is no longer a stranded asset or source of pollution.”
Tips to reduce food waste
The best way to reduce waste is by not creating it at all, according to the U.S. EPA.
“The first thing, like anything in the waste hierarchy, is reduction,” Miller said. “So that could mean something like eating more leftovers or reducing your portion sizes.”
Other recommendations from area experts about ways to reduce food waste include:
- Avoid buying in bulk, especially items that spoil quickly.
- Donate unwanted food when you can to local organizations.
- Prepare smaller portion sizes and order half portions at restaurants.
- Eat leftovers before they go bad.
- Understand the date labels on your food
- Compost food scraps when possible.
One local composting option is the City of Dubuque’s food scraps recycling program, currently used by around 525 customers. A residential customer pays about $1 per month for the service with a 13-gallon tipper cart.
Customers can put most food scraps in the bin, which is picked up alongside regular trash and recycling collection. It then is composted for residential and commercial use.
