LANCASTER, Wis. -- Schreiner Memorial Library is set to host a free concert next week.

Larry Busch and the Dixieland All-Stars will perform the music of 1920s jazz musician Bix Beiderbecke during the event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the library, 113 W. Elm St.

The rain location is Lancaster High School, 806 E. Elm St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.