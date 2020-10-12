MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center is offering a virtual cancer education series.
The free courses will be held via Zoom at noon on Wednesdays in October and November, according to a press release.
The course schedule includes:
- Wednesday, Oct. 14 – Learn Ways to Reduce Your Cancer Risk.
- Oct. 21 -- Breast Cancer – Now What?
- Oct. 28 -- The Emotional Impact of Cancer.
- Nov. 4 -- Radiation Therapy for Breast Cancer.
- Nov. 11 -- Cancer Care: Treating Mind, Body, and Spirit.
Advanced registration is required and can be made online at mercyone.org/dubuque/classes.