Cascade High School students will be cleaning up the area and collecting food donations on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The school Student Council and Students of Prestige and Service will hold their annual fall cleanup beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Community members wishing to have their yards raked and cleaned should contact Hailey Manternach at Cascade High School at 563-852-3201 or hailey.manternach@wdbqschools.org by Thursday, Nov. 7.
The priority will be given to the disabled and elderly.
The student council also will hold its fall food drive Saturday afternoon. Donations will benefit Cascade Food Pantry. Donation bags will be passed out to residences by today. Residents should put nonperishable items in the bags and leave them by their front doors.