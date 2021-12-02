Sorry, an error occurred.
Paula Poundstone
A pioneering standup comedian will perform next spring in Dubuque.
Paula Poundstone will take the stage on March 11 at Five Flags Theater, the venue announced Wednesday.
During a career that began in the late 1980s, Poundstone has appeared in comedy specials, written books and has made regular appearances on NPR’s news quiz show “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me.”
Poundstone’s HBO special “Cats, Cops and Stuff” was named one of the five funniest standup specials by Time magazine.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Five Flags box office and online at Ticketmaster and FiveFlagsCenter.com.
