The City of Dubuque has “grave concerns” about a potential merger between two rail lines and increased train traffic.
City Council members on Monday, Jan. 3, will review a letter sent Tuesday by City Manager Mike Van Milligen to the federal Surface Transportation Board outlining those concerns about a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads.
The letter also outlines nine conditions under which the city would support the merger.
“The proposed merger will have real and tangible negative impacts on Dubuque, specifically on the mostly low-income residents who live adjacent to the tracks in the heart of our downtown and the businesses in the same general area,” the letter reads.
Van Milligen said the city has met with Canadian Pacific representatives to learn about the company’s plans but has not heard whether they will be willing to address the city’s concerns.
“Up to this point, they haven’t offered any financial support,” Van Milligen said.
Officials with Canadian Pacific stated in an email that the company will “continue to talk directly with the City of Dubuque about these types of issues” and “work hard to be a good neighbor.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank said he is also concerned about more trains per day passing through the city.
“Basically, my only concern right now with the whole thing is we are going to have increased train traffic,” he said.
Currently, six to nine trains travel through Dubuque each day. With the merger, the average could increase to between 12 and 18, according to the letter.
“CP (Canadian Pacific) and CN (Canadian National) have a long and sordid history over many decades of blocking key east–west road crossings in the heart of downtown Dubuque,” the letter states.
It argues that without new overpasses, increased train traffic could result in more blockages, impacting ambulance, fire and police services, as well as the ability of neighborhood residents to get where they need to go.
City officials have considered an overpass at 14th Street, said Steve Sampson Brown, a project manager for the city’s engineering department.
“For that crossing, the city has previously applied for federal grants,” he said. “To date, we’ve not been successful.”
Van Milligen said the 14th Street overpass would cost nearly $20 million, more than the city could afford without grant money or support from the railroad.
“We don’t have the money to do it,” he said. “That would be a huge challenge.”
The letter lists the city’s first condition for support of the merger as, “Canadian Pacific funds and constructs an overpass at 14th Street following the City of Dubuque’s existing preliminary concept plan.”
In addition, the letter also asks for an overpass or underpass at Jones Street and a pedestrian crossing at a location selected by the city.
The letter also notes that the city’s water treatment plant is located about 30 feet from the nearest mainline rail.
“A single train derailment accident occurring adjacent to the water plant would instantly cut off drinking water supply to over 60,000 residents, thousands of businesses, two hospitals, nursing homes, and schools resulting in immediate noncompliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act,” the letter states.
To address this, the city is asking for the construction of an impact barrier between the railroad tracks and the edge of the railroad right-of-way to protect the plant.
The letter identifies the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s Dubuque Freight House and the Metz Manufacturing Co. building that houses Crescent Community Health Center as historic buildings that could be negatively impacted by increased ground vibrations from trains, particularly more trains.
“We’re asking them to control their speed,” Van Milligen said. “We’re worried about damage to historic structures if they go through town too quickly.”
Other conditions laid out in the letter include that the railroad company creates a designated area outside of the city in which trains will stop and queue to prevent blocked crossings in Dubuque, upgrade traffic-control technology and establish a “quiet zone” through the city. If the traffic control devices along railway crossings are upgraded, trains would not have to blow loud whistles, Van Milligen said.
The city requests an evaluation of safety conditions of the railroad’s infrastructure and that a member of the Surface Transportation Board visit Dubuque before making a decision in order to learn about “how the merger will have a disastrous impact on this community.”
“There are several letters from other communities with the exact same concerns,” said Council Member and Mayor-elect Brad Cavanagh. “This is not just something that is going to be just impacting Dubuque. This is something that is going to be impacting our entire area and the northeast Iowa region.”
Among the supporting documents included in the agenda for Monday night’s meeting are letters from Bettendorf and Davenport, Iowa, that also list related concerns.
Cavanagh said he recognizes the necessity of trains and railroads, but he would like to see some support from the rail company.
“We need to make sure we mitigate in any way that we can, and it is the responsibility of the railroad to help,” he said.