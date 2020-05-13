At first glance, Dubuque’s Millwork District might seem to be lacking the hustle and bustle that has made it one of the city’s most dynamic areas in recent years.
The restaurants and bars that populate the warehouse district have been shuttered for the better part of two months. The retail stores only last week received authorization to reopen, albeit with significant restrictions.
Behind closed doors, however, a massive economic development project continues to take shape.
Dupaco Community Credit Union confirmed that work on a new operations center at the corner of East 10th and Jackson streets has continued throughout the pandemic, with the exception of a recent three-week break.
In keeping with the original plan, it still is poised to open later this year, according to Chief Marketing Officer David Klavitter.
The $37 million restoration will provide space for 175 Dupaco employees, as well as other offerings. The project will breathe new life into a historic structure known as the Voices building, a moniker that pays homage to the art exhibits that were housed in the property for multiple years.
“We cannot wait to get in there,” Klavitter said. “It is not just about Dupaco or the Voices building. It is about the Millwork District and what this means for Dubuque.”
COMING TOGETHER
When efforts to revamp the Millwork District began, key players envisioned that the area ultimately would blossom into a place to live, play and work.
The first two components already have come to fruition.
The upper levels of multiple former warehouse buildings now house apartment units, which have proven popular with young professionals and retirees alike. The district also blossomed into a nightlife hot spot, with an array of restaurants, bars, a “beercade” and a stand-up comedy venue.
The Dupaco project will further boost that third pillar with the influx of employees to the area.
The restoration of the Voices building is being overseen by Gronen, a Dubuque-based firm that has redeveloped and managed multiple facilities in the district.
President John Gronen characterized the project as a big step forward.
“There is a lot more work to do, but this is a really important piece,” he said.
The building has five floors and more than 175,000 square feet of space.
Klavitter said the top three floors will be used by Dupaco.
The credit union employs more than 500 people throughout its service area of Iowa, southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois. About 175 of them are operations employees, including those specializing in information technology, marketing, finance and a variety of other tasks.
The opening of the Millwork District facility will allow Dupaco to consolidate its operations employees under one roof and allow for future additions to its workforce.
The second floor will be available for lease and has been envisioned as a future office space.
The street level is expected to boast amenities available to the public. Klavitter said this portion of the building likely would open after 2020.
“There has been tons and tons of interest,” said Klavitter. “Whether it will be restaurants or little shops, there are a lot of ideas in the mix. It is almost like a puzzle at this point, trying to figure out how the pieces will come together and benefit everybody.”
PARKING
Officials acknowledged that impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic could result in a slight delay to the completion of the Dupaco project.
Crews recently ended a three-week shutdown of operations at the Voices facility. Gronen said the break was taken out of an abundance of caution.
“No one was sick on the job, but we wanted to keep it that way,” he said. “We’d been watching the peak (of COVID-19 cases) and didn’t want to be adding to the burden. We thought it might be a good thing to slow things down for a few weeks.”
Workers returned to the job on Monday, Gronen said.
Klavitter said the stoppage — and the potential for some disruptions in obtaining materials — could result in a minor delay for the opening of the building, which was initially slated to be unveiled this fall.
While most of the work has taken place within the facility’s walls, evidence of related progress is clear elsewhere in the Millwork District.
Work on a new parking lot at East 10th and White streets started in April and will be completed in June.
Klavitter said a fleet of “shared vehicles” could be among those that use the lot, which is owned by Dupaco.
“These could be used by employees who might carpool or bike to work or take public transportation,” Klavitter said. “These vehicles would be available to them if they need a car during the day to drive out to a meeting or another obligation.”