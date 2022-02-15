A Dubuque teen was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for a shooting.
Alexander J. Carman, 18, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated fourth-degree theft charge.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said she felt the five-year prison sentence was most appropriate due to the nature of the offense.
“I am concerned about putting such a young person in prison,” she said. “That is something the court takes very seriously, but this is a very serious offense. This isn’t the Wild West. You don’t get to make the decision on how or why to use a dangerous weapon.”
As part of a plea deal, dismissed were charges of assault while participating in a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons.
Court documents state that Carman, who was 17 at the time, was one of three teens arrested after a shooting March 1 in the area of Oak and Burns streets. The person who called Dubuque police to report the shooting heard a woman yelling, “followed by at least three gunshots.” A red vehicle then was seen leaving the area.
Shelby M. Strong, 39, of 65 Burns St., told officers that three teens shot at her residence, documents state. Strong said the teenagers were acquaintances of her children and that she and her children were in the house at the time of the shooting.
Strong identified the shooters as Carman; Charles D. Tyler, 19, of Dubuque; and a now-17-year-old.
Officers found three shell casings in the area, as well as two suspected impact areas on the side of 65 Burns St.
Investigators located the red vehicle using traffic camera footage. Documents state that the vehicle, which was registered to Tyler, was tracked to the 1400 block of Central Avenue.
Police conducted a traffic stop. Tyler was detained, while Carman and the other teenager fled on foot, documents state. The two were pursued by officers and arrested shortly thereafter.
Officers searching the vehicle found a handgun, a spent shell casing and two rounds, documents state.
During a subsequent interview, Tyler admitted that he, Carman and the other teenager went to 65 Burns St. “with the intention of shooting at Strong’s house,” documents state. Tyler reported that Carman fired at the residence.
Carman initially was charged as a juvenile in the case but later was waived to adult court.
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Assistant County Attorney Joshua Sims pointed to Carman’s history in the juvenile justice system as part of the reason that prosecutors recommended the five-year prison term.
He said Carman has not had success with juvenile court services in the past and that Carman failed to appear at adult court appearances as well.
“It’s a gun crime, and that imposes an incredible danger to the community,” Sims said. “... We have a lack of faith that he can be successful on probation at this point.”
Les Blair, Carman’s attorney, requested a deferred judgment for Carman. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Blair pointed to Carman’s young age as a reason for the request. He also noted that Carman has not been charged with any more serious offenses since March and has started hanging around more positive influences.
“The court knows how I feel about sending very young men to prison, and very young women, too, for that matter,” Blair said. “If you do that, you basically throw away the key and have given up. Mr. Carman has made significant strides since March 2021. Is he perfect? No, not by any means, but he’s significantly better.”
Carman also apologized for his involvement in the shooting.
“I do apologize for my actions and all the behavior I did and committed,” he said.
In connection with the shooting, Tyler faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons in connection with the shooting. He has a plea hearing scheduled for Feb. 28.
The 17-year-old faces juvenile charges in connection with the incident.