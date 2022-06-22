HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Authorities said Tuesday that a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash last week in Grant County.

Nathan Brown, 37, of Benton, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. June 13 on Wisconsin 80 in the Hazel Green area. The release states that Brown was traveling south when his motorcycle was struck by a deer and slid on the roadway.

