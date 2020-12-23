CUBA CITY, Wis. — A fire at an apartment complex Tuesday night in Cuba City has left eight families displaced.
No injuries were reported.
Cuba City firefighters were dispatched to 420 E. Kelly St. at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of smoke pluming from an upstairs unit at Willowbrook Glen Apartments.
"It started upstairs in a bedroom, and we were able to contain the fire to just one apartment," said Fire Chief Ryan Gerhards, noting that the unit was destroyed. "There was light smoke damage throughout the whole apartment complex."
He said the building's occupants were safely evacuated when firefighters arrived on scene.
Gerhards said he believes the fire was caused by electrical work but it is still under investigation.
Hazel Green and Platteville firefighters also assisted at the scene.
Cuba City police are accepting donations to assist the families that have been displaced. Donations can be dropped today at the police station.
