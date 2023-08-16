BERNARD, Iowa — The Bernard Playground Project Fundraising Committee held a meeting July 31 to discuss fundraising strategies with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque representative Peter Supple. According to committee member Eric DeSousa, the goal is to raise $500,000 to purchase a new playground with a rubber cement surface to replace the old, unsafe wooden one. The new playground will also be far more accessible for everyone regardless of mobility. The committee also wants to restructure a concrete area into a multi-purpose sports court and add an asphalt exterior walking trail around the park.
The committee explained its goals in a collective statement.
“The Bernard Playground and Recreation Project group is a volunteer committee made up of community members and parents of young children that believe that an outdoor space and playground is an integral part of a community. The physical space is a place to bring people together for recreation and community building. Physical activity is important to children and adults alike. We believe this is a place for families to come together... We look forward to hosting family reunions, graduation parties and the like for generations to come.”
Recommended for you
With a goal of holding a grand opening celebration June 1, 2025, the fundraising committee is working with the Community Foundation to approve marketing materials and organize fundraising events. Currently, the project has roughly 10-15% of funds pledged thanks to a stipend from the Commercial Club and two other funds earmarked for the campaign. Committee member and grant writer Katie Decker said grants will play another large role in the fundraising.
“Right now, we plan to fundraise using grants,” Decker said. “We have a list of grants we’ll be pursuing throughout the course of 2024. There are community grants that fund projects like this and there are national and government funds that fund playground projects.”
So far, two fundraising events have been approved, an upcoming back-to-school bash and a fall family fun day. Both events will be held at the Bernard Commercial Club, but future events could be held in more locations. Committee member Nicole O’Dell said they hope to host a variety of events in the future to attract diverse donors for more sustainable fundraising. The project will also have its own online giving page to reach a wider web-based audience.
According to DeSousa, while the playground price might look steep, the long-lasting benefits to all community members will be worth it.
“I believe this is a long-term project that isn’t just going to benefit us, but also benefit your kids and ultimately your kids’ kids,” he said. “You’re looking at something that, yes, is $500,000, but when you spread it out, is very cheap in the grand scheme of life. If you’re going to try and build a community, the community has to have things like a new playground and place for people to gather.”
“It’s safe to say it’s a 75- to 100-year investment because the product they’re purchasing is going to be top-grade,” Supple added. “We look at any donors making a one-time donation as a multi-donation over multiple years.”
O’Dell said the committee is currently looking for volunteers to help organize and run fundraising events. Any interested parties may attend the next meeting at Commercial Club Park at 6 p.m. Aug. 28. O’Dell said everyone is welcome, regardless of whether or not they’ve been previously involved.