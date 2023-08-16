BERNARD, Iowa — The Bernard Playground Project Fundraising Committee held a meeting July 31 to discuss fundraising strategies with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque representative Peter Supple. According to committee member Eric DeSousa, the goal is to raise $500,000 to purchase a new playground with a rubber cement surface to replace the old, unsafe wooden one. The new playground will also be far more accessible for everyone regardless of mobility. The committee also wants to restructure a concrete area into a multi-purpose sports court and add an asphalt exterior walking trail around the park.

The committee explained its goals in a collective statement.

