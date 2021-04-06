DARLINGTON, Wis. — Students pursuing a career in health care are invited to apply for scholarships from the Memorial Healthcare Foundation, according to a press release.
Up to five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded this year.
Applicants must be residents of Lafayette County, pursuing a degree in a health care field, have completed one year of post-secondary education, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and not have received the award within the past 12 months.
Applications are available at www.bit.ly/2PnSdQt and can be submitted until Friday, April 30.
For more information, call 608-776-5731.