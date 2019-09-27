MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for an Earlville man who killed his wife with a corn rake, then tried to make it look like an accident.
Todd M. Mullis, 43, will be sentenced on Dec. 17 at the Delaware County Courthouse in Manchester.
On Monday, a jury in Dubuque convicted him of first-degree murder following three and a half days of testimony and about seven and a half hours of deliberation. The conviction carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
Mullis killed his wife, Amy L. Mullis, 39, with a corn rake on Nov. 10.
Prosecutors said he was enraged over her latest affair and that he had been considering killing his wife for years. They said he waited for Amy Mullis to undergo a medical procedure as a way of providing an excuse for why she would fall on a corn rake.
The defense argued that someone else killed Amy Mullis on that morning while Todd Mullis and his son worked in a nearby barn on the family farm.
Shortly after the verdict was read, defense attorney Gerald “Jake” Feuerhelm said his client would appeal the conviction.