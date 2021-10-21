Dubuque County voters will decide on Nov. 2 the fate of a $40 million bond measure for conservation and outdoor recreation projects over the next 20 years.
If approved, 35% of the money would go toward parks improvement and expansion. Another 35% would be used for water quality, land protection and habitat management. Trail improvements, development and expansion would receive 20%. The remaining 10% would be for other uses, including ag-related water quality, all-terrain-vehicle trails and kayak launches.
At least 60% of voters must back the measure for it to pass.
Dubuque County Conservation Department educational materials state that if the measure is approved, the owner of a property valued at $150,000 could expect a $36-per-month property tax increase on the county portion of their bill. That would equate to $432 annually.
County Conservation Board Executive Director Brian Preston said the $36 per month would be the most such a property owner would be expected to pay throughout the 20-year bonding process.
“The plan would be for five issuances of $8 million each,” he said. “This (monthly $36) would be at a time when three of those bonds had been let at once. So, it would be less than that per month on average.”
The exact cost of the proposed bond issuances to individual taxpayers could vary based on how much the county Board of Supervisors draws down at one time, based on changes in property values and based on when different projects are initiated. But county staff are using the $36-per-month number to give residents a general idea of what they would pay.
Preston said his role has been to educate and not advocate for the bond measure. He has presented information to numerous groups and individual users of county parks. He said he has heard no complaints about the $36 monthly figure when he has shared it.
“What I’ve heard is that most people said it’s less than what it would cost them to go out to eat once a month,” he said.
Preston said he has heard more questions about accountability for the funds if they are approved.
Preston gave a presentation to the Dubuque City Council this week, during which he was asked how projects would be selected. Preston said his department would not receive a blank check. Rather, projects each would go through a vetting process.
“Before any project starts, we’ll have public input sessions, have public hearings,” Preston said. “There will be a lot of eyes on these projects and a lot of opportunity for public input.”
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors last month also agreed to form a public review board to monitor how the funds are spent if the measure is approved.
The Board of Supervisors wrote in a letter this week to the Dubuque County Farm Bureau that the board “will have the authority to approve (or deny) the use of bond funds for any projects.”
That letter was in response to a lengthy list of questions from the Farm Bureau, many of which focused on any land acquisition included in proposed projects to be funded through the bond issuances.
The county’s letter states that officials don’t anticipate using eminent domain for any projects associated with the proposed bond issuances or outlined in the 2020 Comprehensive Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Plan.
“Projects that identify new areas for possible development are not prime farmland,” the letter states. “Generally, they are expansion of existing park areas into adjoining natural areas or high flood prone areas.”
For instance, members of the public asked during the development of the county’s conservation plan for a connection from Swiss Valley Park to Swiss Valley Nature Preserve.
Some farmland along the Little Maquoketa River where Preston said crops frequently fail due to flooding also has been targeted for floodplain restoration.
Wayne Kramer, incoming president of the Dubuque County Farm Bureau, said the group is not taking a stand for or against the measure.
“We are just going to put the information out there, so our members can make up their own minds,” he said.