POTOSI, Wis. -- Authorities said a Potosi man was injured this morning when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree and railroad car.

Robert Dalsing, 71, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.

The crash occurred at about 5:45 a.m. today on River Lane Road near Potosi. A press release states that Dalsing was southbound when his vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree. The vehicle then overturned and hit a railroad car before coming to rest on the driver's side "on a secondary set of train tracks, not in use."

The crash is under investigation. 

