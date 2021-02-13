DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After some safety concerns were raised by a City Council member, Dubuque County Emergency Management told city staff the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dyersville shouldn’t be an issue as long as COVID-19 guidelines are followed.
City Administrator Mick Michel recently told council members that he was told by county officials that it really boils down to the public following whatever mask mandate or governor’s orders are in place on March 13.
Dubuque County’s mask mandate is currently set to expire on March 1, but both the county Board of Health and county Board of Supervisors have expressed support for extending it.
County Board of Health members this week approved language that would extend the mandate until “the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team declares that Phase 1B (of vaccination) is completed in Dubuque County, or by June 15, whichever comes sooner.” They set a public hearing on that proposed ordinance for Feb. 24. If approved by that board, it would go to the county Board of Supervisors.
The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day parade was one of the last large public events in the county before elected officials began putting restrictions on gatherings, and some in the community thought the Dyersville City Council should have rescinded the permit in the name of public safety.
Mayor Jim Heavens said that is an option the council has if things were to go drastically south before this year’s parade, but he doesn’t think that should be an issue.