Donations are now accepted for the ninth annual Shop With a Cop event.
Held by the Dubuque Police Protective Association, the bargaining unit for Dubuque police officers, in conjunction with Key Services, the event features officers purchasing back-to-school clothing and supplies for area children, according to a press release.
Last year, the association raised $40,000 and purchased items for nearly 100 children. The association also purchased winter coats, snow pants and gloves for children.
The release states that donations by check are encouraged and can be made out to Dubuque Police Protective Association. Donations may be dropped off at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St.
Donations are being accepted through the end of July.