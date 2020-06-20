PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Faculty members at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville are making headway on scientific research intended to help strengthen Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion dairy industry.
The sector is suffering from milk oversupply, trade wars and economic disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state has lost one-third of its dairy farms since 2011.
But policymakers, who have funded a “Dairy Innovation Hub” at three UW System universities, believe that the development of new methods to improve animal husbandry, enhance food production and locate new markets for dairy products could help reverse farmers’ fortunes.
“I challenge stakeholders and the dairy industry to carefully monitor the actions of the hub to ensure that their projects are innovative and helpful for the industry,” said State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.
Now entering its second year of development, the hub was allocated $8.8 million in the 2019-21 biennial budget, with UW-Platteville getting about $2.1 million. UW-Madison and UW-River Falls also received funding.
With its share, UW-P hired additional professors and awarded seven research fellowships to existing faculty.
“It’s important that we bring our skill set to make contributions to the local economy,” said engineering professor Bidhan Roy.
RESEARCH STUDIES
Projects include the development of a filtration system that would isolate microbes, helping farmers determine the best types of antibiotics to administer for the treatment of infections in dairy cows.
Other studies will examine the relationship between a protein in cows and reproductive health; the use of virtual fencing to direct cattle to desired grazing areas using special collars; and the impact of land-use changes on dairy farmers and rural communities.
Roy and engineering professor Thomas Zolper are undertaking a project that will measure the fluid mechanical characteristics of ice cream using a device called a rheometer.
They will determine how the ice cream’s viscosity and elasticity relate to the feel of ice cream inside consumers’ mouths.
Hundreds of samples will be tested from different mixes and raters will assess them based upon the sensations of melting, mouth-coating, stickiness, smoothness, creaminess and airiness.
Once associations are established, the device will act like a taster or “electronic tongue,” that can “more quickly identify that a manufacturer of ice cream is hitting those targets,” Zolper said.
Roy said the device can streamline production and help manufacturers avoid waste.
Another study will examine the potential benefits of deploying artificial intelligence inside dairy barns.
Using video cameras and sensors, computer systems could be programmed to detect changes in dairy cow behavior to identify common diseases, such as inflammation of the hoof or udder, said engineering professor Asad Azemi.
“Farmers have relied upon workers to visually observe these animals,” he said. “By the time they detect it, it may be too late.”
The problem is compounded as the size of the average farm increases, while human labor decreases — both industry trends.
“Our idea is to make (technology) affordable for smaller farmers,” Azemi said.
Professors Joseph Wu and John Obielodan are examining the possible use of waste milk and whey as material for 3-D printing — a means of recycling materials that would otherwise be dumped at a financial loss.
The scientists will evaluate a method of processing a protein found in milk and cheese, known as casein, into long strings that are used in the printing process.
“Milk is kind of a food source,” Wu said. “We are thinking it is possible to make it a material source.”
Unlike synthetic filaments, which are produced from petroleum, the milk-based material is biodegradable.
“You can find something that is environmentally friendly and renewable,” Obielodan said. “The milk is an attractive area for us in that regard.”
FUNDING THE HUB
Wisconsin lawmakers anticipate significant revenue shortfalls in the state budget due to the pandemic, so they are planning for cuts. Some have called for the freezing of the budget at current levels in the new fiscal year.
If implemented, the hub would receive only $1 million during its second year. The UW System already has been ordered to return $40.7 million to state coffers, and UW-Platteville leaders estimate the institution’s portion will total $1.4 million.
“We accept needing to have a reduction, but to completely freeze it the first year it got started would really have an impact,” said professor Tera Montgomery, leader of the hub’s campus steering committee. “We would really have a hard time moving forward with the things that we want to do.”
Marklein sits on the state’s budget-writing committee and has stated he will advocate on the hub’s behalf.
“Now, more than ever, we need to innovate in agriculture,” he said.