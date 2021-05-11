A former Dubuque Community School Board member will return temporarily to the board to fill a vacancy that is opening next month.
School board members on Monday appointed Tom Barton to fill the seat currently held by Mike Donohue, who is resigning effective June 15. Donohue is in the process of relocating to Decorah, Iowa.
“Serving on the school board was something that was pretty special for me,” Barton said before the meeting. “… This is really a great chance to help out the district, serve the citizens for a few months until the position can be put up for a proper election.”
Barton previously served four terms on the board — two terms from 2001 to 2006 and two more from 2011 to 2019, when he decided not to run for re-election. He will fill Donohue’s seat until a successor is seated after the November election.
School board members voted to accept Donohue’s resignation last month and gave those interested in serving on the board 14 days to notify the district. Barton was the only person who expressed an interest.
Board members expressed their appreciation for Barton’s willingness to serve on the board.
“Thank you so much for doing this,” said board Vice President Jim Prochaska. “We really appreciate your knowledge, your experience, and we welcome you back.”
Barton said he hopes to provide a seamless transition between Donohue and the next person to hold the seat. He said he does not plan to run for the seat in November.
Board members on Monday also approved the nonrenewal of the district’s lease of Dubuque Soccer Complex to Dubuque Soccer Alliance. The current lease expires in May 2023, and district leaders have said they intend to give the soccer alliance the option to purchase the land.
The soccer alliance has leased the complex since 1993. The organization pays $1 per year to rent the facility, and it takes care of maintenance and improvements.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said district officials have had good conversations with soccer alliance leaders so far and that he thinks they will work hard to make sure it stays a soccer complex.
“I would agree that this will ultimately be, definitely, a win-win for everyone,” Rheingans said.
Soccer alliance leaders have said they intend to keep the 50-acre complex a soccer facility but were waiting on the board’s action to fully explore their options.
Also on Monday, board members:
Approved agreements with seven employee groups — including Dubuque Education Association — for salary and benefits increases for the 2021-2022 contract year. Each group is receiving a combined salary and benefits increase of about 1.8%.