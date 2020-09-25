MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A state representative and the man seeking to unseat him faced off during a candidate forum this week in Maquoketa.
Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, and his Republican challenger, Cascade dentist Steve Bradley, participated in a forum at Ohnward Fine Arts Center that was attended by 100 people. They are competing for the Iowa House of Representatives District 58 seat in the Nov. 3 election. The district covers all of Jackson County, the majority of Jones County and the southwest corner of Dubuque County.
This marks McKean’s first election cycle as a Democrat after he switched parties in April 2019, a move that made national news because he was the Iowa Legislature’s longest-serving Republican.
During this week’s event, McKean said his change of party has not altered his commitment to serving his constituents.
“In these challenging times, it’s important to have steady, thoughtful leadership,” he said. “I believe that I have been a trusted friend in trying times.”
Bradley presented himself as a staunch conservative with a vision to reduce spending and taxes in Iowa.
“Iowa thrives under Republican leadership,” he said. “I believe in less government control and less taxes.”
The candidates were asked how they intended to reduce spending at the state level. Both said the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic likely would make it challenging for the state to maintain its current spending levels.
“We’re going to be facing a very challenging budget situation when we return to Des Moines next year,” McKean said. “We have seen a significant reduction in revenues in Iowa. Our first job is to be willing to set priorities.”
Both candidates committed not to vote for reduced education spending.
“I’m not in favor of reducing our education fund,” Bradley said. “I’d like to keep our students and keep them in the state.”
The candidates also agreed that they do not support the legalization of recreational marijuana but are open to allowing medical marijuana if properly regulated.
Bradley and McKean differed when asked about the state’s “bottle bill” that includes a 5-cent deposit on all carbonated and alcoholic beverages.
McKean said the current reimbursement to redemption centers is too low, resulting in many of them closing. Such centers currently receive 1 cent for each item handled — a rate that McKean would like to increase.
“The bottle bill has been one of the most successful programs in Iowa,” McKean said. “We need to be serious about keeping it and making it work.”
Bradley said he supports the existing law, but he does not support increasing the reimbursement.
“It’s worked pretty good so far,” Bradley said. “I myself think we should keep it, but I don’t think we should increase it.”