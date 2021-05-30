A new plan recently approved by Grant County leaders will help the county prioritize its efforts to strengthen its burgeoning tourism industry, specifically outdoor recreation.
The proposal, which marks the first time the plan has been updated since 2010, reflects the continued popularity of boating and fishing as well as the blossoming of all-terrain and utility vehicle riding.
“Tourism is a major economic driver in Grant County and one that we hope to enhance,” said James Schneider, treasurer of the Grant County Tourism Council. “Outdoor recreation is a key component.”
In 2019, Grant County generated just more than $55 million in direct tourism spending, which supported more than 975 jobs. The Wisconsin Department of Tourism has not released data for 2020, but manufacturers of ATV/UTVs and boats have reported record sales throughout the months of the 2020 economic shutdowns.
The recreation plan was commissioned by Grant County and overseen by Jaclyn Essandoh, a GIS specialist with Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. Development took about three months, she said.
The plan noted that Grant County’s role in promoting recreation is often that of an intermediary among federal, state and municipal governments, given the varied ownership of outdoor facilities.
Other popular activities such as camping and snowmobiling are handled by private companies and local clubs.
Many of the county’s efforts have focused on the maintenance and improvement of its boat landings, which the new plan likewise recommended.
It highlighted a need for upgrades at launches near the Banfield Bridge south of Potosi, and others near Blue River, McCartney, Millville and Woodman.
Water recreation is one of the county’s top draws for outdoor activity given its position adjacent to the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers, said Grant County Board Chair Bob Keeney.
“There must be close to 20 launches between the ones we take care of and in other communities,” he said.
The plan also recommended the county’s highway department consider adding paved shoulders and passing lanes as staff reconstruct county roads. Such improvements not only would benefit drivers of farm equipment and pedestrians, but also ATV/UTV riders who utilize the more than 1,500 miles of county roads, which have been designated as ATV/UTV routes.
“As a result, Grant County is considered a very ATV/UTV friendly area,” he said.
The plan also recommended increasing handicap accessibility of all public parks the county owns along the rivers and connecting the Sanders Creek Trail in the City of Boscobel with the Boscobel Bluffs Trail east of town.
The plan is intended to guide officials as they prioritize spending and also makes the county eligible for federal and state grants, but it does not commit the county to particular projects.