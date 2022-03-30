Dubuque Community Schools officials propose reducing the number of schools in the district, including closing an elementary school as early as next school year.
School board members at a work session on Tuesday reached a general consensus to explore closing Fulton Elementary School and to examine how best to reduce the number of middle schools in the district from three to two. No formal votes were taken and the board will have to return to both issues at future meetings.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans noted at Tuesday’s meeting that discussions about combining or consolidating facilities began amid concerns about minimal increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance, which is like a savings account for the general fund.
While the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts delayed those discussions, concerns about future funding have not gone away, he said.
“I’d like to be talking about a lot of other things in my last three months (as superintendent), but I think this is what I can provide to our families in the future, and to our staff,” said Rheingans, who is leaving his position June 30 to become chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
One idea district officials are proposing is to close Fulton Elementary School. Rheingans said the school has seen the largest enrollment decline of all the district’s elementary schools, going from 359 students in 2016 to a projected 219 students for the 2022-2023 school year. Fulton also shares a boundary with five other elementary schools.
Fulton students could be absorbed as early as next school year into other schools at no additional cost to the district, Rheingans said. This would save the district an estimated $1 million annually in operational costs in the short-term.
Rheingans added that Fulton staff members were told about the potential move on Tuesday morning.
“There are 60 staff members there currently,” he said. “Based on our current openings, we have guaranteed ability to tell all staff members they will have a job next year in the district.”
The next steps to close Fulton would be for district staff to redraw elementary school boundaries and to gather more feedback from staff and families, Rheingans said. The board could make an official decision as early as in two weeks.
Rheingans said district leaders also will need to examine other adjustments they can make at the elementary level, such as possibly building an elementary school in the Southwest Arterial corridor or constructing additions to buildings.
Rheingans also proposed that the board commit at a future meeting to a goal of going from three middle schools to two by 2026.
Under that proposal, district leaders would spend two years planning out the best way to make that shift, including whether to build a new school or add on to an existing school. The following two years would be for construction of the project district leaders select.
Rheingans said the combined enrollment at Thomas Jefferson and George Washington middle schools is similar to that of Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, but it costs about $3.8 million more in total to operate Jefferson and Washington than it does to operate Roosevelt.
While he did not have exact numbers on how much a new middle school building would cost, Rheingans said he believed it would be more than $50 million.
During the board’s discussion, Board Member Nancy Bradley said she didn’t feel comfortable committing to a large investment into school projects until other options are explored. She pointed to information shared at the meeting that doing a middle school project of the size proposed could prevent the district from being able to fund other major projects with 1-cent sales tax funds through 2050.
“There are other things that we need to be attentive to,” she said. “That’s what concerns me.”
Bradley suggested looking into what bringing sixth-graders out of the middle schools and back into elementary schools might save compared to the cost of building a new middle school.
Other board members were concerned with how that move might affect students.
“By introducing them to the middle school, they’re at that next level of life,” said Board Vice President Lisa Wittman. “I really like the functionality of the sixth graders with the middle school kids.”
Rheingans said he could have more information on how moving the sixth graders to elementary schools would work by next week.
However, he said that if the board wants to further explore that option, it could delay other facilities proposals, including closing Fulton, by a year.
“If we can’t reach a decision to move (out of Fulton) by August, there will have to be bigger changes down the line,” he said. “We have to be prepared for that.”
Board members praised district leaders for the work they put into the proposals, including the considerations that officials made to retain staff if Fulton is closed.
“We recognize this is not an easy conversation,” Board Member Anderson Sainci said. “... What we’re trying to do and what’s critical to the community is, we have to find ways to be efficient in the long term.”