Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center will host a series of free Latin dance classes beginning Saturday, Sept. 18.
Instructor Rossy Verastegui will teach the classes, held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 20 at the center, 1157 Central Ave.
There will be no classes held on Oct. 2 or Oct. 30.
COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
Registration is required and can be made online at mfcdbq.org or by calling 563-582-3681.
