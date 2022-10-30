City of Dubuque to cease tenant database as part of lawsuit settlement
The City of Dubuque will no longer use or maintain its tenant database as part of a settlement in a federal lawsuit.
Eddie Wordlaw filed a lawsuit in July in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, against the city. Wordlaw claimed he was denied housing due to information about him on the city’s tenant database, which he argued is discriminatory and violates the Fair Housing Act of 1968.
A settlement agreement in the case was filed in online court records last week.
Per terms of the agreement, the city permanently will cease operations of the tenant database within 10 days of the city attorney’s receipt of a copy of the agreement.
All of the tenant database information filed at the Dubuque Police Department will be deleted, the settlement states, and the City of Dubuque cannot revive the tenant database or “any program similar” to the database in the future.
According to initial lawsuit documents, Dubuque’s tenant database launched in 2011. The database, which is administered by the police department, includes information compiled from landlords about their tenants that landlords then can use to make decisions about renting to a prospective tenant.
UnityPoint brings neurosurgery services to Dubuque
For the first time in decades, Dubuque will count neurosurgery among the medical services available to residents, beginning at the end of the month.
Dr. Catherine Miller, formerly an assistant professor at University of California San Francisco, will lead UnityPoint Clinic Neurosurgery, located at Delhi Medical Center, beginning Monday, Oct. 31.
Her move to Dubuque marks the first time since the 1990s that the tri-state area has had access to a local neurosurgeon, according to officials at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
“Absolutely there’s a need here, not only in Dubuque but also the tri-states,” said Finley President and CEO Chad Wolbers. “This is going to be a big regional draw.”
Miller’s arrival fills a long-standing gap in available local care for a host of conditions involving the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves. That can include brain tumors, aneurysms and a host of spinal injuries.
DRA awards $685,000 in grants to area organizations
The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos is awarding a total of $685,000 in grants to five area projects.
Board members of the DRA voted unanimously to approve the funding at their monthly meeting Tuesday at Q Casino. In total this year, the DRA has given $3.13 million in awards to recipients of both core grants — requests of up to $50,000 — and mission grants.
The largest grant given out Tuesday was for a joint request from three Dubuque colleges: Clarke University, Loras College and University of Dubuque. The institutions were awarded $200,000 for the Dubuque Promise Program.
The program will establish a “last-dollar” scholarship fund to grant local students up to $5,000 per year for up to four years of full-time study. Students who receive the funds must agree to live and work in Dubuque County after graduation for the length of time they received the funding.
Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA received $160,000 toward its effort to construct a new facility.
Crescent Community Health Center received a $125,000 grant for a new wellness center that will serve everyone in the community — not just Crescent patients.
Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque received $100,000 to pay for upgrades to its arts and crafts room.
Another $100,000 was awarded to Hills & Dales for its efforts to construct a state-of-the-art facility for autism services.
More therapy dogs providing calming presence in area schools
It was only Layla’s second day at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School in Dubuque, but the newest staff member already was hard at work last week.
Layla, an English cream golden retriever, calmly circulated throughout an eighth-grade English classroom with her handler and owner, special education teacher Julie Sear. Students reached out to give her a quick pat while they worked.
Layla is one of several therapy dogs at work or in training in the Dubuque district. The number of dogs in the district’s schools more than doubled this fall, and several other area schools recently launched therapy dog programs.
“It’s been a rough couple of years, so whatever we can do to bring smiles to people’s faces is kind of our goal,” Sear said.
In addition to Layla, the Dubuque district has five other therapy dogs that visit Hempstead High School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Lincoln and Bryant elementary schools and the Alta Vista Campus. An additional dog is in training at George Washington Middle School.
Superintendent Amy Hawkins said that while teacher Terry Breitbach has had a therapy dog with him at Hempstead for more than 20 years and Jefferson’s therapy dog is in his third year, the other four therapy dogs are new to the district this fall.
“After COVID, our building leadership teams are looking at ways to build community and engage students and families,” she said. “This is just another way that some of those buildings have worked to bring some positivity and some motivation for their students in their buildings.”
Divided Platteville council making offer for armory
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Common Council members last week narrowly approved submitting a $100,000 offer for the Platteville Armory after months of debate.
Council members voted, 4-3, in favor of purchasing the building, which the city immediately will seek to resell to an entity willing to let the city use the armory’s gymnasium space for city programming. The offer will go to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs for consideration.
Council members decided to purchase the building for resale to give the city more control over which entity eventually moves in and to hopefully retain some use of the gym. It also would reduce city costs associated with full ownership of the building, another option considered by the council.
“My concern is if the city has no control over it at all and the zoning isn’t tight enough … it could turn into a pretty messy location on a major street in our town,” said Council President Barbara Daus, who voted for the purchase.
Council Members Jason Artz, Eileen Nickels and Lynne Parrott also voted in favor of the acquisition, while Kathy Kopp, Ken Kilian and Todd Kasper voted against it.
Opposed council members expressed concern over whether the building would receive any bids.
If no one purchases the building, the armory will be under city ownership and the city would be responsible for all associated costs. If bids are received for less than $100,000, the city would similarly be at a financial loss.
Dyersville brewer purchases popular Bellevue brewery
BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Dyersville-based brewery soon will take over ownership of a popular brewery in Bellevue.
Tom Olberding, owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville and The Corner Taproom in Cascade, confirmed last week that he intends to finalize the purchase of River Ridge Brewing, located at 303 S. Riverview St. in Bellevue, at the end of the month.
Olberding said the operations of River Ridge Brewing, including the beers it serves, largely will remain unchanged, as he intends to maintain his breweries as separate entities.
“It’s going to be operated as it is now,” he said. “It will be River Ridge Brewing, and it will be River Ridge beer.”
Olberding said he does intend to install a small kitchen at the Bellevue brewery to introduce more food options for patrons.
Nick and Kelly Hueneke first opened River Ridge Brewing in 2016 at 118 N. Riverview Drive. Two years later, Nic Hockenberry and his wife, Allison Simpson, joined as co-owners.
Last year, the brewery moved to its new riverside location in a building that formerly was the location of an agricultural equipment dealer. The new space provided expanded room for seating and brewing.
