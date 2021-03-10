Dubuque has been selected to participate in a program aimed at building up local climate resilience.
The city is one of eight selected for the National League of Cities’ 2021 Leadership in Community Resilience program. Each participating city will receive $10,000, technical assistance and advisory services to help meet resiliency goals, according to a press release.
The program offers participating communities “training, tools and partnerships to support local government leaders as they prepare their communities for extreme events as well as long-term climatic and social stressors,” the release states.
For their participation in the program, City of Dubuque officials proposed a project to assess energy efficiency in rental housing. The Teen Resiliency Corps will help collect data. Youth from the Multicultural Family Center also will work with the city housing department to survey neighborhoods, according to the National League of Cities.
Information from the effort will be used to inform future actions related to resiliency and housing inspections. City officials said energy efficiency measures will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and “support renters with housing affordability,” the release states.