DURANGO, Iowa — Roger and Cathy Bartels will mark their 60th anniversary on Oct. 6 with a celebratory dinner with family, including some of their five children and five granddaughters.
But if it weren’t for Cathy’s strong determination and Roger’s infinite patience, the Durango couple might never have made it down the aisle.
It was Ruth Hildebrand’s wedding day, and her younger sister Cathy, then 15, was the maid of honor.
Nineteen-year-old Roger Bartels had been recruited by his cousin, the groom, to be the chauffeur for the day.
“Roger came to the house to take a load of kids over to the church,” said Cathy, now 79. “I was one of 16, so there were a lot of us. I got to sit next to him in the car, and we flirted a little. He put an ice cube down my back at the reception.”
After the reception, a group went to the Balltown dance hall, but Cathy couldn’t join them.
“I really wanted her to go,” said Roger, now 83. “But her dad wouldn’t let her go because she was only 15.”
That Fourth of July, Ruth and her new husband took Cathy to a picnic, and there was Roger.
“He was playing the candy wheel,” Cathy said. “He asked me if I wanted to help take his candy winnings to his car, and that’s where I got my first kiss. I couldn’t tell anybody because I wasn’t supposed to do that.”
When Cathy turned 16 and she could begin dating, the two began to see each other — kind of. Cathy worked as a nanny, something most of the girls in the area did after they finished eighth grade. She lived with the family she worked for during the week and spent weekends with her parents and siblings.
“I think he took me out once that summer,” Cathy said. “And then twice the next summer when I was 17.”
The sporadic dates became a kind of private joke between the two of them.
“I was kind of like Santa Claus,” Roger said. “I came to see her once a year.”
When Roger took Cathy to see “Ben-Hur” in the fall of 1960, they finally agreed that it would be their last “first date.”
“That movie is four hours long,” Roger said. “When you spend four hours with a girl, that means something.”
But even after dating steadily for a while, Roger still hadn’t won over Cathy’s parents.
“They decided they didn’t like Roger,” Cathy said. “One Saturday morning, my dad said, ‘Mom and I have talked, and we’ve decided that you either need to break up with Roger, get married or move out.’”
Cathy wasn’t ready to get married, and she had no intention of breaking up with her beau. So she moved in with her sister Ruth.
She married Roger a year later, on Oct. 6, 1962, and after a South Dakota honeymoon in Roger’s 1958 Pontiac Chieftain, the couple settled in on the farm where he was born and raised.
There, they raised their children — Karen, Kim, Dale, David and Marilynn — while farming the fourth-generation centennial farm. It is the place they still call home.
David, of Verona, Wis., remembers his parents never emphasized one part of their lives over another.
“The term I would use is balance,” he said. “Faith was important. Family was important. Education was important. Money was important. But there was never any one thing that controlled our lives. There was such a good balance between all of those things.”
Roger and Cathy both worked jobs to help support their family in addition to working the farm. Roger worked construction jobs for close to 30 years, and Cathy worked at Sundown Mountain Resort, where she was the food and beverage manager for 13 years.
“We were a really good team,” Roger said. “We worked really well together.”
David said his parents enjoyed working together and that it strengthened their bond.
“My dad was a firm believer that adversity builds relationships,” he said. “They had a lot of struggles and a lot of adversity, and it did bring them closer to each other.”
Roger and Cathy stopped farming in 1986 but continued working the off-farm jobs they had held for years. In 1998, an unexpected windfall came in the form of a lottery ticket.
“We’d been up to Madison visiting David,” Cathy said. “We came home and were going to go for a bike ride, and I said, ‘I’m going to lay down for a bit first.’ I got up and got ready, went downstairs, and he said, ‘I think I just won the lottery.’”
The Bartels splurged and rented a limo when they went to Des Moines to pick up the check.
“I said to Roger, ‘This better not be a mistake, or we’re in big trouble,’” Cathy laughed.
The lottery winnings have allowed the Bartels to enjoy some traveling, including to England, Germany and the Virgin Islands, and to make some additions and renovations to their home.
Cathy said making memories, and reaching back to those memories, is the way she and Roger have stayed connected for 60 years.
For their 40th anniversary, she found a 1958 Pontiac Chieftain, which David restored to look like the one Roger had owned when he and Cathy got married and took their honeymoon.
“Then we took it on a second honeymoon back through the Black Hills and Badlands of South Dakota,” Cathy said. “We even were able to find one hotel that was still there when we had been there the first time.”
Roger keeps the key to their long marriage and loving partnership sweet and simple.
“Art Linkletter once said it’s much easier to say ‘Yes, dear,’” he said. “That’s worked pretty well.”
